Jos. Richardson & Son is this summer embarking on major construction works at its flagship site in Goole, East Yorkshire, introducing KFC and Starbucks drive-thrus, 50 extra HGV parking bays, and alternative fuels.

Glews Services, complete with an area for truck parking and fuel, on the M62 at J36, has been redeveloped several times by the Richardson family since it was built eight years ago. This included a refit of its Spar shop, which incorporates a Subway, a couple of months ago.

In its latest improvements, the former car dealership on the site, which has been closed since 2019, is being knocked down and replaced with two drive-thru restaurants which will be leased out.

The work, to be carried out by Daniel Charles Construction, is due to begin in June and is estimated to take 22 weeks at which point the buildings will be handed over to the tenants to fit out.

The redevelopment of the former dealership will also see the introduction of an eight bay ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hub, offering speeds of up to 150 kWh.

The fifth generation company, which has been operating since 1892, is also planning to extend its truck parking area from 70 bays to 120, and to improve its shower and toilet block. This is being partly funded by a grant from National Highways and the Department for Transport, which is to be 50% matched by the business.

The lorry park extension, again carried out by Daniel Charles Construction, will increase the footprint of the Goole site by 2.5 acres. An anticipated nine months of work will begin this month. At the same time, hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), the more environmental alternative to diesel, is being introduced into the truckstop area in the next couple of weeks.

With Drax Power Station around five miles away, the Top 50 Indie forecourt operator is hopeful that it will have a strong market for HVO, as haulage companies serving that site show off their green credentials. There will be three pumps for HVO, sold alongside Shell diesel, and AdBlue from the seven-lane truck fuelling station. “It won’t be on the petrol station at this stage,” said managing director Joseph Richardson. Also sold is Keyfuels and UK Fuels bunkered diesel.

Joseph is excited to be taking the lorry park to its next level after nearly eight years of operation. “It has been a major success for us,” he said. ”The lorry park will provide more safe and secure parking for HGV drivers. It will also allow for better traffic flows on the site and open up the site for future development in truck washing and alternative HGV fuels.”

The company has its roots in Goole having started out as coal merchants there. In the 1970s and 80s it moved into car and fuel retail and now operates 11 fuel and convenience sites in Yorkshire.