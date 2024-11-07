Show Fullscreen

Forecourt retailer and confectionery entrepreneur Fuzail Patel has launched his latest product, which he calls a “high impact” self-service dessert bar concession that he is offering to fellow operators.

The Yoh Sweet concept, says Fuzail, uses minimal labour and fridges to extend the life of the giant cookie and brownie pies, brownies, cheesecakes and gooey cookies, retailing at around £6.50.

Fuzail has introduced the product at two of the four petrol stations owned by his family, with their Irlam site to follow shortly with an installation of the Yoh Sweet display.

The family’s sites at Rotherham and Wakefield have been each turning over typically £1,500 to £2,500 a week from Yoh Sweet, achieving profit margins of around 45%.

The figures, says Fuzail, are relatively modest to the potential of the brand which stands out with its LED lighting on the double cake displays which take up 2.4m or 3m of space

“I’m talking to a few big retailers who have extremely busy sites which would very likely break our sales record,” says Fuzail, “and I’ve secured exclusive Just Eat terms to bring in additional sales,” he adds.

The idea is that retailers add the toppings supplied by Fuzail after the product has been delivered, and the cookies and cakes can be stored in the freezer.

Fuzail says that his £6.50 Dubai chocolate bars, which he has also recently launched, could be included in the display.

He says that he wanted to introduce his premium range to give forecourts with a coffee machine a snacking option in line with what customers might enjoy at high street coffee shops.

”The inspiration behind Yoh Sweet came from recognising a gap in the forecourt market, where high-traffic sites often lack complementary products to pair with coffee offerings,” he says.

“Major coffee brands all feature dessert displays to drive extra sales. Our concept fills this need, allowing forecourts to catch up by offering customers a convenient, self-service dessert option that pairs perfectly with coffee.”