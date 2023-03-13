The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and Trading Standards teams are calling for urgent support and clarification from the government (Department of Health and Social Care – DHSC) about vapes as it says the scale of non-compliant vapes and concerns around underage sales are getting out of hand.

In a statement, the CTSI said: “We currently lack a national picture of what is happening – and our local teams require support to help co-ordinate efforts. Trading Standards teams are working to address reports of non- compliance but we are spread very thinly enforcing laws on a range of issues from food standards to product safety. We need more boots on the ground to help enforce regulations and advise businesses.”

With regard to minimising the appeal of vapes to under-age people, the CTSI said intelligence-led test purchasing had found that around one in three shops sell vapes to those knowingly under the age of sale. It added that there are growing concerns from the public about the appeal of vapes as a lifestyle accessory for young people rather than what they were originally developed for, which was as an aid to support smokers to quit.

The CTSI said Trading Standards teams need clearer direction from government on this issue including from DHSC and relevant agencies, particularly in relation to non-compliant products.

It also wants

• manufacturers to publish batch numbers of non-compliant products so that retailers know what they should not be selling.

• greater resources for undertaking enforcement work.

• a wider review of the TRPR (Tobacco and Related Product Regulations) to make sure they are keeping up with product development and market changes.

• to explore restrictions to stop young people taking up vaping without impacting on the move from smoking to vaping.

• tougher sanctions for those producers, suppliers and retailers who don’t comply with the law.