Two men have been charged with theft, burglary and vehicle offences following two ram raids in Lincoln – one on a petrol station.

Bradley Harris and Luke Harris were arrested on February 23 thanks to proactive policing by an officer on patrol in Lincoln.

They were charged in connection with four incidents over the course of 24 hours.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to reports of a ram raid involving a white transit van at the Lincoln Cycle Centre in Newark Road, Lincoln at 9.45pm on Tuesday February 21.

It was reported to have caused significant damage to the doors and surrounding brickwork. Nothing was reported stolen.

There was then a report, 11 minutes later, that two people in a white van were alleged to have stolen two Shark vacuums worth around £700 each from Asda in North Hykeham. Officers were immediately dispatched and carried out searches for the vehicle and occupants in connection with both incidents.

The following day police received a report that a white van had been used in a ram raid at the Shell/Waitrose petrol station in Searby Road, Lincoln at 3.36am, causing significant damage to the doors. Cigarettes and chocolate were reported to have been stolen. Officers were dispatched but the men had left the scene.

Police then received a report alleging a van was being driven in a concerning manner in Sudbrooke Drive, Lincoln.

Following a number of lines of investigation and proactive searches, two men were arrested on February 23.

Bradley Harris was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, failing to stop, theft from a shop, attempted burglary, burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking and damage.

Luke Harris was charged with theft from a shop, possession of an offensive weapon, attempted burglary with intent to steal, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and damage.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.