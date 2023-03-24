Officers from Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a single-vehicle collision at a petrol station in Manchester.

In a statement the police service said it was believed the woman, thought to be in her 70s, suffered a suspected medical episode while trying to drive the Nissan Micra off the forecourt of the Asda petrol station on Lee Road, Harpurhey, at around 10:45am on Wednesday 22 March.

Paramedics and an air ambulance attended but the woman was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or who was on the forecourt at the time of the incident is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1103-22/3/2023.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.