Bus manufacturer Wrightbus has launched NewPower, a new enterprise designed to replace older diesel engines with new zero-emission electric powertrains.

NewPower, which has moved into a hi-tech factory in Bicester, Oxfordshire, aims to speed up the decarbonisation process by eradicating diesel powertrains in older fleets at a substantially lower price than a new bus.

Hailed as affordable decarbonisation, it is hoped that operators with mid-life bus fleets but without the funding for new zero-emission buses can take advantage of the instant sustainability switch.

Engineers say the conversion can take as little as three weeks and have space for teams to work on six buses at any one time, offering the potential to decarbonise 500 buses a year.

Along with producing the world’s first hydrogen bus and the iconic London Routemaster, Wrightbus has unveiled ambitious plans for more jobs and widespread European expansion.

NewPower has already added to its team with senior hires from across the automotive world, including people who have worked for Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, BMW and McLaren.

Zero-emission buses manufactured by Wrightbus have already travelled over 14 million miles, saving over 24,000 tonnes of C02 from entering the atmosphere.

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, said: “While we are selling new hydrogen and battery-electric buses all over the world, there is a huge market of mid-life buses which, once converted, can have an immediate impact on helping to improve air quality in towns and cities up and down the UK.

“We have long been recognised as the world-leading manufacturer of both hydrogen and battery-electric buses and now NewPower will add another string to our bow.”