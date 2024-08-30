Zuber Issa has this week opened his third site in Scotland under his EG On The Move banner, a new to industry forecourt on the A1 Gladsmuir junction in East Lothian.

The new to industry site, which is around half an hour drive east of Edinburgh, has a Starbucks drive-thru. It is the fifth of seven that the business is opening as part of franchise agreement with the Co-op.

Named Macmerry Services, it is a 24-hour service station with four electric vehicle charging points, 10 standard fuel pumps, plus six heavy goods vehicle and four AdBlue pumps.

The Co-op convenience store has an emphasis on food to go with a Subway and Greggs concession, self-service Starbucks coffee, bakery products and freshly prepared sandwiches. And its focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce includes meal ideas, and everyday essentials, as well as free-from, plant-based and Fairtrade products. It also stocks flowers and a car care range.

All of the store’s fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready-meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches are 100% British sourced, says the Co-op, which is committed to supporting UK farmers and suppliers.

Another interesting feature is that there is a soft plastic recycle unit in store to enable the community to recycle packaging such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready-meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches. This, says the Co-op, ensures that all of its own food packaging is recyclable either through the recycling unit or local authority kerbside collections.

Macmerry Services is the 42nd forecourt to be included in Zuber’s growing forecourt empire. He is selling his shares in Asda to fund growth in his petrol station business, with 34 of his current sites transferring from his family’s EG Group, in a deal which is expected to be complete this October.

His next couple of sites to open with the Co-op are expected to go live in the coming weeks, and he has said that if the seven store trial is successful he intends to roll-out further sites with the Co-op as part of the grocer’s wider franchise growth plans. EG On The Move is the second forecourt operator, after Top 50 Indie SGN, to sign up to the Co-op franchise.

Zuber, chief executive of EG On The Move, says: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.

”Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”

Martin Rogers, director of partnership development, Co-op, adds: ”We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector. We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners, customers and communities.”

Macmerry Services follows the opening of two other EG On The Move sites north of the border earlier this summer: Nitshill Services on the south side of Glasgow and Portlethen Services in Aberdeenshire.