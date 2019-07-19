Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Mondelēz International unveils Christmas line-up

John Wood · 19 July, 2019

Mondelēz International has unveiled its plans for Christmas with advice to retailers to split Christmas into four phases to enable them to stock the right range at the right time.

The season begins in September, when stores can kick off with a ‘Fast Start’ for sharing confectionery as the nights draw in. New for 2019 is Cadbury Dairy Milk Classics Pouch, while Cadbury Dairy Milk Gift Blocks return for the season.

In October ‘Build Momentum’ kicks off as the core season starts and shoppers start to treat themselves and loved ones to self-treat and novelties confectionery. New this year are Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins, Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Gingerbread Edition, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Snowman.

In November, retailers should begin the ‘Countdown to Christmas’ in store with advent calendars and tree decorations. Launching this year are Green & Black’s Organics Advent Calendar, Cadbury Dairy Milk Angry Birds Advent, Cadbury 3D Advent Calendar and Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar.

Finally, as we enter December retailers can deliver a ‘Festive Finish’, when shoppers are increasingly looking to trade up, by stocking up on gifting and selection packs to drive maximum sales from festive shoppers. New for 2019 are Cadbury Dairy Milk Moneyboxes, Cadbury Angry Birds Plush Toys, Cadbury Dairy Milk Hollows range, Cadbury Dairy Milk Secret Santa Gifting Hollow, Cadbury Dairy Milk Medium Selection, Cadbury Bournville Selection Box , and Cadbury Darkmilk Selection Box.

Cadbury Heroes is marking two decades on the market with a special-edition Cadbury Heroes 20th Birthday Tin. Cadbury Roses is unveiling a new gifting tin this Christmas, The Olivia Burton for Roses Tins’, and Cadbury Roses is also launching a new format for this season, with Cadbury Roses Gifting Cartons available in 115g and 275g formats.

From 1 December, Cadbury is bringing back 2018’s Secret Santa campaign to help retailers drive sales. With a raft of marketing activity happening across TV, social, in-store and the return of its postal service activation, this campaign will be supported by a £6m spend which will reach 98% of adults in the UK.

