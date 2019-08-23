Spar Scotland supports Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight

John Wood

Spar Scotland will be supporting Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight across all its stores again this year.

This year’s campaign will run from Friday August 31 to Monday 30th September, and highlights some of the Scottish brands and products stocked in Spar stores not just during this period but throughout the year.

The campaign will also highlight the wide variety of Scottish suppliers that Spar Scotland works with on a regular basis. Promotions will run on Scottish lines including Highland Spring, Irn-Bru, Barr Soft Drinks, Kerrs Bakers and Mrs Tilly’s.

Activities will include an advert on Spar Radio, social media posts and competitions, PR, and themed in-store merchandising kits including posters, shelf cards and seasonal bays.

Shelf edge labels will feature regional words and their English translations, tailored to the store’s area.

Colin McLean, Spar Scotland CEO, said: “Over the years Spar has worked incredibly hard with local suppliers and we’re now strengthening our position as Scotland's favourite community store. This is something we are extremely proud of. We work with a huge amount of local, Scottish suppliers and we are delighted to have recently introduced Grahams the Family Dairy and Castleton Fruit Farm to our supplier network. I am looking forward to seeing more Scottish local producers stocked in our Spar stores.”

Keywords: