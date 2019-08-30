Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Haribo launches Haribo and Maoam Duo Pack for Halloween

John Wood · 30 August, 2019

Haribo is inviting retailers to ‘Share the Scare’ with its new Halloween exclusive – the Haribo and Maoam Duo Pack.

Developed to capitalise on the key seasonal trends, while delivering the ultimate mix of treats, the Haribo and Maoam Duo Pack combines top selling gums and jellies with the category’s leading fruity chews, bringing Haribo and Maoam together in one bag for the first time.

The party-sized pack contains 32 treats, mini bags and individually wrapped chews including Haribo’s family favourites Starmix, Tangfastics, Supermix and Giant Strawbs Gone Mini, alongside Maoam Stripes, Pinballs and Joystixx.

Claire James, trade marketing manager at Haribo, commented: “We’re very excited by our Duo Pack, it brings together popular Haribo and Maoam treats to cater perfectly for the Halloween occasions and shopper trends around value, volume, wrapped treats and non-themed products.

“Whether we have families knocking at our door or joining us for a celebration, we want to delight them all, which is why we share their favourites. We also know that individually wrapped is important too because this format delivers from a safety, hygiene and convenience perspective. This is why our Haribo and Maoam Duo Pack is a great addition to our range.”

