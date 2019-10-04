Cofresh unveils its With Love & Spice campaign for Diwali

John Wood

Indian snack brand Cofresh has revealed details of its new With Love & Spice Diwali campaign, designed to boost awareness of the range and drive footfall to the store fixture in the run-up to this key selling time.

Prime time programme sponsorship on premium Asian TV channels and national radio, together with a new poster and an animated digital advertising campaign lead this year’s activities.

For the first time Cofresh will be advertising on the back of 325 buses in and around London, and at bus stops and key areas of high world food consumption including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Bradford and Manchester. The poster campaign is expected to be seen by more than 18.5 million consumers.

“This is a really exciting campaign which will highlight the core attributes of the Cofresh brand – great tasting, authentic Asian snacks – and drive awareness among mainstream snack consumers,” commented Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh. “The bus campaign is a really exciting departure from the norm for us but 325 buses driving around with Cofresh on their backs are guaranteed to maximise brand impact.”

Leading the Diwali product specials are Cofresh’s popular Corn Crackers, available for a limited period only in 120g sharing packs. Normally only available as 60g packs, they come in Hot & Spicy, Peri and Chilli & Lime flavours and all are suitable for vegetarian diets.

Cofresh’s best-selling Bombay Mix and Chakri rice sticks will also be available in limited edition, big value bags (900g and 650g respectively) as will be its Pani Puri, a traditional Indian street food snack comprising a round, crisp-fried dough ball (puri) which can be filled with chutneys, chaat masala, potato, onion or chickpeas.

Cofresh’s latest savoury Mixes – Khatta Meetha and Chilli & Lemon Bombay Mix – are also available in sharing packs (200g and 325g), with the potato-based ‘Grills’ range – including the latest flavours, Peri, Chilli Cheese and Sweet Chilli – in 80g packs.

“Diwali is one of the most celebrated occasions in the Indian calendar and its focus on celebrating and sharing makes it a natural opportunity for retailers to capitalise on the season of traditional get-togethers,” advised King. “However, it’s important to ensure you stock the right range for your customers otherwise you could miss out on valuable sales.

“The larger packs open up lots of new snacking opportunities for consumers while giving retailers the chance to capitalise on the growing trend for bold flavours and increased Diwali spending.”

