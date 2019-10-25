Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Walkers teams up with Mariah Carey for Christmas campaign

John Wood · 25 October, 2019

Walkers is launching what it claims is its biggest ever festive on-pack promotion and marketing campaign with Mariah Carey.

The promotion will run across the Walkers core range and offers shoppers the chance to win prizes every hour.

Carey will be in the new Walkers Christmas TV advert for 2019, set to air in November and she will be the face of their on-pack promotion appearing across Walkers core packs. The promotion will be available from 28 October to the end of December.

Shoppers will have the chance to win prizes online, ranging from game consoles, designer headphones, cash and even festive socks.

Wayne Newton, Walkers head of marketing, commented: “The festive season is the biggest sales opportunity of the year, particularly for the savoury snacks category, worth £645m and growing at 6.5% year-on-year. The new on-pack promotion will help retailers cut-through during the largest sales period of the year and will attract shoppers with more than 3,500 must-have prizes up for grabs, from a brand they can trust.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.6457.90138.61127.24
East Midlands131.4582.90140.26127.28
London131.3759.90140.88127.80
North East130.33141.51126.31
North West130.8257.70140.42127.09
Northern Ireland129.08132.76125.41
Scotland131.52137.33126.92
South East132.2771.90140.82127.99
South West131.36137.85127.21
Wales130.48135.82126.30
West Midlands131.0761.40139.08127.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.7584.90140.34126.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Morrisons unveils 50-strong network of ra...

Ionity launches “Scotland's fastest charg...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ionity launches “Scotland's fastest charg...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News