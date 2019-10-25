Walkers teams up with Mariah Carey for Christmas campaign

Walkers is launching what it claims is its biggest ever festive on-pack promotion and marketing campaign with Mariah Carey.

The promotion will run across the Walkers core range and offers shoppers the chance to win prizes every hour.

Carey will be in the new Walkers Christmas TV advert for 2019, set to air in November and she will be the face of their on-pack promotion appearing across Walkers core packs. The promotion will be available from 28 October to the end of December.

Shoppers will have the chance to win prizes online, ranging from game consoles, designer headphones, cash and even festive socks.

Wayne Newton, Walkers head of marketing, commented: “The festive season is the biggest sales opportunity of the year, particularly for the savoury snacks category, worth £645m and growing at 6.5% year-on-year. The new on-pack promotion will help retailers cut-through during the largest sales period of the year and will attract shoppers with more than 3,500 must-have prizes up for grabs, from a brand they can trust.”

