Ferrero brings back Christmas store makeover competition

John Wood

Ferrero is bringing back its Sparkling Store Makeover competition where one lucky retailer will win a store makeover worth £4,000.

Retailers can enter by going to www.yourperfectstore.co.uk/news-insights/blog/win-a-sparkling-store-makeover. Alternatively, retailers can post a video nomination of themselves.

Levi Boorer, customer development director at Ferrero, said: “Creating theatre, like the Ferrero Sparkling Store Makeover, around key seasonal occasions is an important way to drive additional sales and footfall. It creates a point of difference to other stores, and helps retailers to give something back to their local community and loyal customers.

“We also know that retailers are often too busy to make the most of the great consumer demand in seasonal confectionery, so this year’s prize winner will also benefit from our expertise and guidance to maximise sales at Christmas.”

020 8869 4000

www.yourperfectstore.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: