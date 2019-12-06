Euro Car Parts cuts plastic usage with new screenwash solution

John Wood

Euro Car Parts is claiming it is first to market with an innovative screen wash product capable of cutting plastic waste by up to 80% and also helping to reduce transport emissions.

Rather than a single-use container, the Triple QX screen wash solution comes with concentrated tablets and a re-usable 5-litre bottle. Users simply fill the bottle with tap water, add the tablet, mix and use. Each bottle will be sold with four tablets, providing 25 litres of screenwash in total.

Alongside significantly reducing the number of plastic bottles sold, the new product will also reduce transport emissions. With less screen wash to move, store and deliver across the UK, the substantial reduction in both weight and volume lowers the corresponding haulage emissions.

Euro Car Parts says the formulation provides the same effectiveness as the current standard screen wash and includes a built-in bug remover. It will be on sale from the start of this month.

