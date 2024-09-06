InPost, the logistics company that installs parcel lockers – or automated parcels machines – at forecourts and other sites, has reported rapid growth in its UK network.

The Polish business, which operates in nine European countries, claims it is now the largest APM network in the UK with more than 7,500 lockers, 670 of which were added in the second quarter of this year.

Consumers and courier and e-commerce firms use the lockers, which are available around the clock, to drop and pick up parcels.

Reporting its half-year results, Rafal Brzoska, the Krakow-based firm’s founder and chief executive, describes the UK as the “fastest growing market”, adding that the business had “accelerated our growth” in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year.

InPost says it installed 3,000 new APMs across all its markets during the quarter, setting a record.

The company rents outside space from forecourts and other retailers, claiming that those using its lockers often spend money in the store. InPost manages and maintains the machines, meaning shop staff do not have to get involved in their operation.

Other companies offering a locker service to forecourts include Amazon, ByBox and Quadient.