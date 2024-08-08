A man from Abingdon, Oxfordshire has been jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months for failing to surrender to police after four drive-off offences.

According to The Herald Series, Steven Jones stole £50.34-worth of fuel from a Shell forecourt in Chesterton on April 30. On May 1, at Filleysbrooks Garage in Staffordshire, he stole £40.45-worth of fuel, and on the same day, he reportedly stole £74.09-worth of fuel from Blurton Road Service Station in Stoke-On-Trent. On May 7 he stole £76.08-worth more of fuel from the same site.

As well as the suspended sentence, he was made to pay a victim surcharge of £154.