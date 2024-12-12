Shell veteran Janine Albrecht will take over as head of the company’s UK forecourt operation from January 1.

The fuel giant confirmed her appointment as general manager, mobility UK, in a message to retailers and dealers this week.

Shell Mobility is the umbrella sub-brand for Shell’s 47,000 customer locations worldwide.

Albrecht, who has spent 24 years with Shell, was previously general manager Europe, commercial road transport, leading a team of more than 250 people in 24 countries. Before that, she was general manager, global digital customer solutions and platforms, running the company’s loyalty, customer relationship management, and other digital programmes.

Shell has told its retail managers that Albrecht, a lawyer by background, is “hoping to meet with you when time permits”.

Steve Bean, who has been acting general manager of UK mobility for the past eight months, will remain with Shell as network delivery manager, working with Albrecht.