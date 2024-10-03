Aldi is converting more than 30% of its fleet of owned HGVs to operate on HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel.

The move is taking place on more than 160 HGVs based at its Cardiff, Swindon and Neston distribution centres, and is expected to reduce the supermarket’s carbon footprint by approximately 15,432 tonnes of CO2e per year.

If implemented across Aldi’s entire fleet of more than 550 HGVs, the change could eliminate an additional 55,130 tonnes of CO2e per year.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi, says: “Switching to HVO fuels on our lorry fleet aligns with our long-term sustainability goals and reflects our commitment to reducing our carbon emissions.

“We are always looking for ways to continue our efforts to drive positive change across the business and this move, in particular, is a significant milestone for Aldi.”