Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Watton Service Station in Watton, near Thetford.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday July 28 – at around 12.30am – when two men gained access to the Esso petrol station.

They drove onto the forecourt in a white Ford Focus. The suspects then broke a window before taking a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes, thought to be worth more than £2,000.

Both suspects wore light coloured long-sleeve tops with hoods up, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, full-face masks and dark coloured gloves.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the surrounding area in the times around the break-in, should contact Sergeant Caroline Wall on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/54106/23.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.