A man who stole £4,500 from an Applegreen petrol station by stuffing cash bags with ripped pieces of paper will now face sentencing at crown court.

According to the Shropshire Star, Ben Jenkins who worked at Applegreen in Bromfield Road, Ludlow, was trusted to bank the cash for the site as part of his role as supervisor. But, instead of filling the bags with bank notes, he filled them with ripped paper, before handing them over to G4S security staff.

When the theft was discovered last October, Applegreen’s regional manager gave Jenkins a chance to pay the money back before calling the police. Jenkins said he would but had already spent the money on drugs. He was reported to police and arrested. The Shropshire Star said the money has not been recovered.

Jenkins appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he also faced charges of strangling his ex-partner and making a menacing phone call to her.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to theft by employee, intentional strangulation and sending a menacing message.

Magistrates decided to commit the case to crown court as they felt their sentencing powers were insufficient.

Jenkins will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date. He was bailed on the condition he does not contact his ex-partner.