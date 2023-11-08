Top 50 Indie Ascona has been granted planning permission to knock down and rebuild the Enterprise Service Station on Bypass Road (A467) at Crumlin, Newport.

Currently the site has a five-pump filling station with canopy and a shop. A hand car wash previously occupied part of the site and there is a used car dealership, which is privately owned.

Ascona’s application to Caerphilly County Borough Council said the site had previously been developed in a piecemeal fashion and had been neglected as it approaches the end of its useful life.

The proposal is for a revised layout of the filling station and associated retail unit. This includes a new canopy, four light vehicle road fuel pumps, one HGV filling space, 11 parking spaces and one disabled parking space (12 in total). Other services on the forecourt will include a car wash, jet wash, air and vac services and two EV charging spaces.

The use car dealership does not feature In the plans.

Last year the council rejected Ascona’s plans for the site due to highway safety reasons but these issues have been addressed in the revised layout.