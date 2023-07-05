Ascona Group has been named as one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the UK.

The Group was ranked as the 12th fastest-growing retail brand in the Retail 25 Growth Index in 2023, part of the Growth Index 100.

The Growth Index produces the definitive independent league table of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales as a way of celebrating their exceptional growth and success.

Separately, Ascona’s CEO Darren Briggs has been named as a finalist for the ‘Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ category at the 11th annual Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2023.

The winners for each of the categories will be revealed at an awards evening at Grosvenor House in London on 20th November 2023.

Briggs, CEO and founder of Ascona Group, commented: “It is a great honour for Ascona to be named as one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the UK, and to have been shortlisted as one of the finalists for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards this year.

“In 2018, we embarked on a high growth journey at Ascona. Since then, business has grown over 3,500%, with revenues jumping from £8.25m in 2018 to £295m in 2023. At the same time, we have pursued the expansion of the group’s forecourt estate, growing it from two sites to 62 in that time.

“Today, we are the seventh largest independent forecourt operator in the UK following the success of our expansion programme and our focus on evolving our assets into the next generation of leading roadside retail destinations.

“I am incredibly proud of Ascona and everything the team has achieved over the years, but we know there is still a lot to do if we are to reach our goal of 300 sites in the next five years.

“These recognitions are testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Ascona, something I am immensely grateful for.”