Top 50 Indie Ascona Group has made a £50,000 donation to its charity partner, the Wales Air Ambulance, hitting its target of raising £100,000 in the 2023/24 financial year.

Ascona made initial donations of £10,000 in March 2023 and £40,000 in November 2023, with the latest £50,000 taking its donations to over £100,000 for the charity over the course of the year-long partnership.

Ascona has now renewed its partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance and has committed to donating another £100,000 in the next financial year (2024/25).

The partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance helps to support their vital mission to deliver life-saving medical care to people across Wales. The service relies entirely on charitable donations and needs to raise £11.2m in funds every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the roads across Wales.

Darren Briggs, founder and CEO of Ascona Group, said: “I am thrilled that we were able to make another significant donation to this vital charity. Over the last 12 months, we have been able to hit our ambitious target and we’re delighted to renew our partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance for the 2024/25 financial year.

“Since we launched Ascona in 2011, supporting our local communities has been at the heart of everything we do, so I am very proud that we continue to play such an active role in supporting charities like Wales Air Ambulance who make such a difference to communities across Wales.

Dr Sue Barnes, chief executive, Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are all deeply grateful for the level of support we’ve received from Ascona this year. Working with Ascona on our partnership over the last year has been a positive and rewarding experience, and we are delighted to be able to continue this relationship for the next 12 months.

“On behalf of all crew, staff and patients, I’d like to thank the entire Ascona team for their hard work over the last 12 months, as well as everyone who made donations. Without the help of organisations like Ascona, it would not be possible to do what we do at the Wales Air Ambulance.”

Meanwhile, Ascona has announced a new sponsorship partnership with the 2024 Child of Wales Awards.

The Awards celebrate the inspirational achievements of remarkable young people across Wales.

As part of the new partnership, Ascona will sponsor two awards at this year’s event on September 27: the Bravery Award and the Courageous Family Award. The Bravery Award recognises young heroes who have shown exceptional fortitude and determination in the face of adversity, while the Courageous Family Award honours the strength and spirit of families who have overcome significant challenges together over the last year.