Darren Briggs, chief executive and founder of Top 50 Indie Ascona Group, has been shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in recognition of his philanthropy.

He is in the running for the ‘Randal Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year’ category which celebrates entrepreneurs whose business reflects the foundation’s core mission to save lives, improve life chances, and contribute positively to local communities.

Ascona Group has been committed to supporting local communities since its inception, having set up The Ascona Foundation in 2020. The success of the group over the years has enabled the team to support many charities in the areas in which it operates, with the company having donated over £375,000 to local, national and community organisations since 2017.

This year, Ascona has also launched a new initiative with Pennies, the leading UK charity working to protect and grow micro-donations. This will see over £250,000 a year raised for Ascona’s charity partner the Wales Air Ambulance, taking Ascona’s total charitable donations to over £500,000 by the end of 2025.

In June, Darren was also nominated as a finalist at the awards in the ‘Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ category, celebrating the achievements of the UK’s most dynamic and innovative businesses. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and the businesses employ approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the role these companies play in driving economic growth and innovation, as well as supporting local communities.

Darren Briggs says that it is an honour to have been shorlisted for the Great British Entreprenuer Awards.

”I am incredibly proud of Ascona and everything we have achieved over the years and this is another milestone for our business and the recognition is a testament to everyone’s hard work, commitment, and ‘Team Ascona’s ethos over the years,” he says.

“However, I am most proud of our charitable endeavors and the team’s commitment to giving back. It is something that is very close to my heart. We’re committed to supporting our various charity partnerships, including the Wales Air Ambulance this year, as we continue our extensive fundraising initiatives across the group.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on November 18.