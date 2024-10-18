James Hall’s plans for a new petrol station and convenience store in Longtown have been approved.

Cumberland Council’s planning committee held a public meeting earlier this week to consider the application for the Bridge Street Garage site.

James Hall wants to build a new petrol filling station on the site comprising a 280sq m convenience store and six fuel pumps serviced by two underground fuel tanks. There would also be a jet wash and air/water station plus two EV chargepoints, 16 customer parking spaces, two disabled spaces and motorbike and cycle parking.

The Spar-branded c-store on the forecourt would replace the standalone Spar in nearby Netherby Street.

Its proposals included changes to adjoining land, specifically demolishing two houses (6a and 6b Bank Street), demolishing a two-storey redbrick building as well as the partial demolition and refurbishment of 12 and 14 Bridge Street. However, James Hall was told it could not do this following the intervention of a conservation officer at the public meeting.

There had previously been objections to the forecourt development due to worries about traffic and road safety, but James Hall has agreed to install a one-way system to help alleviate any problems. This needs to be fully operational before the site can open.

The redevelopment could begin as early as next spring or summer.