A man used a company fuel card to take more than £8,000-worth of diesel from a Perthshire filling station.

According to The Courier, Brendan Scanlon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court earlier this week where he admitted hatching the scheme to obtain free diesel from the BP Bullionfield site off the A90, near Invergowrie.

The court heard he targeted the petrol station on various occasions between June 29 and August 8 last year.

The Courier reported that he used a company fuel card without authorisation to fill up multiple vehicles. Scanlon pleaded guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme.

His ‘not guilty’ plea to the allegation that he stole a company fuel card from Lochee-based GAP Hire Solutions was accepted by prosecutors.

The total amount of fuel taken came to around £8,254.

The sheriff deferred sentence to wait for background reports and Scanlon was released on bail.