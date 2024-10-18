Moto’s plans to put install 209 roof-mounted solar panels at Exeter Services on the M5 have been denied by Exeter City Council.

The Council said National Highways had raised concerns about ‘glint and glare’ from the proposed solar panels distracting drivers on the adjacent M5 motorway. In particular, the agency was concerned about the reliance on motorway-side vegetation to mitigate against glint and glare when the plants cannot be guaranteed to remain and provide screening for the lifetime of the proposed development.

In its application, Moto said at peak generation in June, the solar panel installation would provide 13,451kWh, contributing to the electricity needs of the service station, thereby reducing the need to import energy from the national grid.