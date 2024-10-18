The Car Wash Association (CWA) is backing government proposals to address the issue of modern slavery, something it believes is common in illegal hand car washes.

The government intends to set up a Fair Work Agency aimed at enforcing workers’ rights and addressing illegal employment practices under the new Employment Rights Bill. The move will consolidate various enforcement bodies under one umbrella, which the CWA says will allow the new agency to take more effective action against “high-risk” sectors such as non-compliant valeting operations.

The CWA says it has issued its statement to coincide with today’s Anti-Slavery Day, an event that highlights the issue of modern forced work arrangements such as when individuals, including illegal immigrants or vulnerable people, are compelled to do low-paid jobs out of fear or to repay a debt.

However, Brian Madderson, CWA chair, is concerned the Fair Work Agency may not come into force before late 2026. “Vulnerable workers in non-compliant hand car washes need immediate protections,” he says. “We urge for interim measures to ensure that these high-risk environments are addressed as soon as possible.”

He adds: “In a modern society, there is no place for slavery, and the CWA has long been deeply concerned about the illegal practices and blatant disregard for health and safety standards prevalent in these establishments.

“Anti-Slavery Day is a timely reminder of the urgent need to combat modern slavery across all sectors. Non-compliant hand car washes often serve as hotbeds for modern slavery, money laundering, and tax evasion, as they frequently ignore employment. This agency’s focus on illegal employment is a critical step in protecting vulnerable workers from exploitation.”