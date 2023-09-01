Top 50 Indie Ascona’s plans to knockdown and rebuild Crossgates Service Station in Llandrondod Wells have been ‘flagged’ by the local council for further discussion.

According to the Shropshire Star, Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council, which covers Crossgates, has discussed the application and wants councillors on the Powys council Planning Committee to make a decision.

It was the Community Council’s opinion that Ascona’s plans and supporting statement did not provide enough detail about the proposed drive-thru. This included details about any kitchen or cooking areas.

In addition, opening hours were not stated which led to concerns around noise and light pollution during the evening/night time.

Ascona’s application also included six EV charging points and said this was subject to local grid capacity. Local residents wanted confirmation that the use of charging points would not impact on their electrical supply and asked for this to be future proofed to take into account households replacing oil heating with electric heating options.

Locals were also keen to ensure that pedestrian access to the store remained good as it is used as a community shop. It was also noted that some older people used the existing café on the site as a place to have a regular hot meal.