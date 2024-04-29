Extensive work is underway at the Asda Express forecourt in Bramley, Surrey, to remedy a major fuel leak.

The leak has plagued the village for some time, with local MP and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt getting involved to try and sort the problems.

First complaints about a suspected leak date back to 2021. Asda took ownership of the site when it acquired it from the Co-op in 2022, however the company only began running the site operationally from last October. Since then, the company has been working hard with local authorities and experts to try and understand where the problem came from and how it could be sorted.

Works begun on a remediation strategy in February and are anticipated to take up to 12 weeks.

The works include lifting up the fuel tanks, inspecting, cleaning and relining if necessary; installing new fuel lines and an extension of the recovery system; inspecting existing fuel pumps and replacing if necessary; cleaning and emptying the drainage and interceptors and relining if necessary.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Throughout this process we aim to keep all parties informed of our progress and we would like to thank the local community for their understanding throughout this process. Residents will have noticed that works are underway to remedy the inherited issues at our Bramley PFS, these include a full inspection and cleaning and repair works where necessary. Our teams are working extremely hard to get back up and running as soon as possible so that we can begin serving our local community once again.”