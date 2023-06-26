Aston Martin has made a significant step closer to its ambition of creating the world’s most ’thrilling and highly desirable electric performance cars’, with the formation of a landmark new supply agreement with a leading electric vehicle technologies company, Lucid Group.

The aim is to propel Aston Martin’s high-performance electrification strategy and its long-term growth.

The proposed agreement announced today (June 26, 2023) to the London Stock Exchange would see Lucid, described as a world-leader in the design and manufacture of advanced electric powertrains and battery systems, supply Aston Martin with industry-leading electric vehicle technologies. Access to Lucid’s current and future powertrain and battery technology will be at the centre of Aston Martin’s all-new in-house Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform.

Aston Martin’s electrification programme forms a pillar of the ultra-luxury brand’s wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy and will see an investment of over £2 billion in advanced technologies over the next five years, with investment phasing from ICE to BEV technology.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.

“Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy. With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise of the key strategic market of China.

“Overall, today’s announcement is a further significant step towards delivering our ambition for Aston Martin.”

This all-new bespoke platform, developed by Aston Martin, will form the basis of the company’s entire future electrified model range; from hypercars to sports cars, GTs and SUVs, the first of which is targeted for launch in 2025. Before then Aston Martin will deliver its first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engined supercar, Valhalla – in 2024 and by 2026, all new Aston Martin model lines will feature an electrified powertrain option, with the long-term objective for its core range to be fully electrified by 2030.

Also announced today, Mercedes-Benz AG will continue to provide Aston Martin access to a range of world-class technologies, including powertrain and electric/electronic architectures for current and future generation Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin, said: “The proposed agreement with Lucid forms a significant pillar of our electrification strategy, providing Aston Martin with access to the industry’s leading powertrain and battery systems technology. Combined with our internal development, this will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products, all the way from hypercars to sports cars and SUVs.

“In addition, we will continue to expand our in-house powertrain capabilities, allowing us to provide the thrilling performance and intense driving experience we know that our customers love and expect from Aston Martin.”