Biomethane supplier ReFuels has opened its 12th refuelling station under the CNG Fuels brand, at Corby in Northamptonshire.

The station is owned by a joint venture with Foresight Group and comprises 12 fuel pump islands, allowing more than 60 trucks to be refuelled per hour with a total capacity of more than 25 million kilograms (kg) of Bio-CNG annually.

It will serve local and passing fleets using the A43 road and introduce East Midlands fleets to Bio-CNG as a low-carbon transport fuel for HGVs.

Philip Fjeld, the CEO and cofounder of ReFuels, said: “The expansion of our nationwide station network is an important part of our growth strategy. The station in Corby will serve heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) along major trucking routes in the East Midlands of England and enable more customers to transition to sustainable and renewable biomethane as a fast-track fuel for reducing CO2 emissions.”

Owen Elliott, managing director of Jacksons Bakery commented: “In 2021 we set targets to ensure we help create a more sustainable future for our planet and people. As part of this work, we are transitioning some of our HGVs to Biomethane CNG, which significantly reduces their emissions when compared to diesel. We’re delighted CNG Fuels selected Corby for their latest refilling station as this enables Jacksons to increase the routes fuelled by Biomethane CNG.”

The current CNG Fuels network in the UK can refuel more than 6,000 HGVs daily. This equals an annual dispensing capacity of more than 264,000 tonnes of biomethane and, according to ReFuels, it equates to a potential saving of more than 750,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually when compared to diesel.

Refuels has stated its target by the end of 2025 is to have 30-40 stations in operation, with a total capacity of up to 15,000 HGVs per day and more than 600 million kg of biomethane annually.

ReFuels says it has one station under construction in Bangor, North Wales, which is due to start operations in the next two months, and at least four further stations are expected to commence construction during the calendar year.