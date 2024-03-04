Speaking at last week’s Forecourt Trader Summit, Certas Energy’s head of e-mobility, Gerry Welsh, said: “Within mobility we ask: how do we get people and goods from A to B with less carbon? How do we grow our businesses and reduce carbon?” His answer was to focus on the likes of HVO and biofuels, and also EV charging.

“We can also use less carbon to run our facilities through the use of Solar PV, battery storage and alternative heating solutions….and we can change how we carry out our tasks to help reduce energy consumption.”

He told the audience about operations in Norway, where DCC’s retail network comprises company-operated stations with convenience stores, a growing unmanned network and Esso-branded dealer-owned stations.

“In addition, the business has been successfully deploying EV charging stations, with 229 chargers currently operating across 40 sites, with a strong pipeline of additional locations,” Welsh said.

He then moved on to Denmark where DCC Energy’s mobility business operates under the Shell brand. “The business is deploying capital into a significant roll-out of EV chargers in partnership with Shell, and can offer e-mobility solutions from home, office, forecourt and public spaces,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Welsh said the company’s French retail business comprises a network of Esso-branded, unmanned retail petrol stations, motorway stations and Esso-branded dealer-owned stations. At the end of last year, the business had over 100 chargers at 27 motorway sites. And in Ireland DCC recently launched the first EV site on its retail business at the Certa-branded Liffey Valley station in Dublin.

Here in Great Britain, Welsh said Certas was the largest distributor of fuels and lubricants across the country, delivering six billion litres of fuel every year. He said Certas was the biggest supplier to independent sites.

Welsh also focused on the consultation, hardware, installation and software solutions necessary to support businesses as they transition to more sustainable energy choices and delivered through Certas Energy and the Evolo brand.