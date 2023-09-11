BP has appointed Joanne Hall as its new UK retail operations director, reporting to Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK.

The company says her brief is to focus on delivering ”best-in-class operations” across BP’s 300 company-owned retail sites, while enhancing the convenience experience and driving growth initiatives.

Hall is described as being an accomplished commercial leader with extensive senior leadership experience, including her recent role as regional stores director at Sainsbury’s. Prior to her role at Sainsbury’s, she held management positions at the Co-operative Group and Lidl, and brings a wealth of non-executive experience, including board member roles with Arcus Facilities Management and Elim Housing. She also serves as a Trustee of disability equality charity Scope, on the finance and audit and risk committees.

Her recruitment is part of a wider drive by BP to invest in its convenience retail proposition. BP says a growing number of customers come to its forecourts on food-only missions – more than 50% of transactions are food only, instead of fuel-only or food and fuel. With the growth in EV adoption customers will spend longer on forecourts charging their vehicles and BP is focused on transforming its convenience retail experience to reflect these changes to consumer behaviour.

Sonya Adams said: “We are delighted to welcome Joanne to the BP team. Her appointment reflects our commitment to delivering growth and an exceptional customer experience, at this pivotal moment in our retail transformation. Joanne brings with her a very impressive track record from major retailers of driving success across huge store portfolios. With her expertise in enhancing the customer experience she will play a vital role in helping us transform our convenience offering.”

Joanne said: “I am thrilled to join BP at this exciting time for the organisation, in a period of huge transformation. As a forecourt retailer we only have a few minutes to engage with our customers, so it is vital that everything from our product offering to our facilities are optimised to ensure a convenient, successful customer journey. I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant team here at BP to make sure that we’re delivering for our customers and growing our convenience retail business.”