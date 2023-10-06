BP Pulse has laid out plans for a £7m redevelopment of its forecourt at South Mimms Services at Junction 23 of the M25, which includes the addition of a rapid EV charging hub.

The BP Connect petrol station currently has 16 fuel pumps and an M&S retail unit with 25 car parking spaces plus a further three disabled spaces.

BP Pulse wants to redevelop the site to provide an ultra-fast EV charging hub and a new replacement retail unit that will provide refreshments for those using the EV charging points, as well as offering a small range of convenience goods and washroom facilities. The proposals will also retain 10 petrol filling pumps.

There will be 32 EV charging bays including four for vans, LGVs and long load vehicles.

The plans include the use of sustainable materials such as timber and incorporate a green roof on the retail unit with PV panels on the canopies above the EV points and petrol filling pumps.

BP Pulse’s plans can be seen at www.bpsouthmimms-consultation.co.uk/ where you can fill in a short survey. The consultation period ends on October 16, with BP Pulse aiming to submit a formal planning application to Hertsmere Borough Council in November.