Police in Cheltenham are appealing for witnesses to a knifepoint robbery at a petrol station on Wednesday, November 13.

Officers were called to a forecourt on Lansdown Road at 6.10pm with a report that a teenager with a knife had attempted to steal a number of items.

It was reported that the teenager was aggressive and had threatened people inside.

Officers attended the petrol station and detained the suspect, who spat at them during the arrest.

A 15-year-old boy from Stroud was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody at this time.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to make contact.

As well as this, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone or have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 417 of 13 November: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/