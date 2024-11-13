Centrica, one of the UK’s largest operators of electric vans, is addressing a major challenge faced by EV fleets nationwide called “bricking”, with new solar panels.

The problem occurs when the 12-volt auxiliary battery, which powers essential functions like central locking, fails – leaving the vehicle completely inoperable. With a solar solution, Centrica is prolonging battery life and ensuring engineers can get to customers faster, and more reliably.

The company has teamed up with fleet technology specialist, Genie Insights, to have solar panels fitted to the roof of its electric vans. These provide a trickle charge to the 12-volt batteries, keeping them operational even during periods of inactivity, or when a so-called “parasitic draw” is being taken by telematics or other ancillary equipment.

These discreet panels, constructed using CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide) technology, are lightweight, flexible and durable. They are also the only CIGS panels to be manufactured in the UK with the panel for this application being specifically designed, tested and proven to generate the optimal voltage to maintain the battery’s charge.

In conjunction with Genie Insights, Centrica is rolling out this cost-effective solution across 2,500 electric vans in its fleet.

Centrica fleet engineering and innovation manager, Matt Harris, says: “We’re making a huge investment in decarbonising our fleet so we need to make sure we’re addressing issues that affect our ability to serve customers quickly. We explored several options but there was a clear frontrunner. Following the successful tests, this partnership with Genie Insights will equip all 2,500 of our electric commercial vehicles with their solar solution, ensuring the 12v batteries remain charged.”

Matt Reeve, managing director of Genie Insights, adds: “By taking this proactive approach to battery maintenance, Centrica is not only pioneering a solution to a widespread issue for fleet operators, but also solidifying its leadership in the UK’s transition to electric.”