InPost parcel lockers are to be rolled out at around 300 BP service stations across the UK, following a successful trial.

As part of the trial with InPost - described as Europe’s leading automated parcel machine (APM) service provider - thousands of parcels have been processed across five locations, confirming a clear appetite from consumers for the service which will enhance BP’s convenience offer.

It means consumers will have an additional reason to stop at their local BP-owned forecourt, whether that’s collecting a delivery while filling up with fuel; or returning a parcel when picking up something for dinner at the M&S Food store.

Prominent locations in the rollout include Wandsworth, Glasgow, Ashford and Brentwood.

Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK, BP, said: “We know how precious time is for our customers and we are always looking for strong, compelling offers to meet their mobility and convenience needs — and make their lives that little bit easier. This trial has shown that customers on-the-move are looking for delivery solutions and I’m excited to see the rollout of InPost Lockers starting across our UK network of great roadside locations.”

Michael Rouse, CEO of InPost International, commented: “People are always looking for ways to inject ease and convenience into their lives, and the introduction of InPost Lockers to BP retail sites offers exactly that. With increasingly busy lives, shoppers can incorporate collecting, returning and sending their parcels into their journeys to work and beyond. It’s fantastic to be able to implement a practical and useful Out-Of-Home delivery solution into local communities up and down the country.”