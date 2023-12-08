Northern Ireland police are appealing for information following a car being set on fire at a petrol station in north Belfast on Wednesday December 6.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We received a report at around 7.25am that a white Audi A7 was set alight while parked at a petrol station in the Crumlin Road area. At this stage we believe that the car window was smashed and accelerant poured in and set alight.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service) who extinguished the fire. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“The suspect was described as a man, around 5ft 4in in height, wearing a dark hoodie who reportedly made off in the direction of Ballysillan Avenue.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 189 of 06/12/23.”