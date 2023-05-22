Norfolk police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after stolen fuel cards were used to obtain £6,000-worth of diesel.

The cards were stolen from a lorry on April 17 and have since been used more than 30 times at various locations across Norfolk.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft and subsequent fraud.

Anyone who recognises him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst via 101 newsquoting reference 36/29954/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.