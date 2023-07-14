Officers from Dorset Police have now released a photo of a man they want to question in connection with an arson attempt which happened at the Tesco forecourt on Riverside Avenue in Bournemouth on June 12.

The man is described as white, approximately 60 years old with white shoulder-length hair and was wearing glasses, a blue, short-sleeved shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

He attempted to set fire to blue paper towels at one of the Tesco site’s pumps.

Police community support investigator Rachael Buller, of Dorset Police, said: “This incident could have had catastrophic consequences, but thankfully no fire was started.

“I am now in a position to issue a CCTV image of a man I would like to speak to and would ask anyone who recognises him to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230090282. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.