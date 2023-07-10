Officers from North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of three masked men as part of their investigation into an attempted burglary at a petrol station.

The incident happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday, June 20, at the Scaling Dam BP filling station on the A171, near Scaling Reservoir.

Officers reported damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras during the attempted burglary.

A previous appeal for witnesses and information was issued but police have re-issued the appeal with CCTV images of masked suspects they believe to have been involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anyone passing on information is asked to quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081.