Norfolk Police has released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with fuel cards being cloned and used to buy £1,500 worth of fuel.

Two fuel cards were stolen and used at petrol stations across Norfolk, Essex and Suffolk between midnight 17 March and 11.59pm on 18 March 2023.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is asked to contact PC Andy Barkway on 101 quoting crime reference 36/20488/23 or email: andrew.barkway@norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.