A coroner has written to Tesco about the safety of unmanned, pay-at-pump sites after a man doused himself in petrol and set himself alight at a forecourt in north Manchester last year.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the area coroner for Manchester, Zac Golombeck, queried how the victim, Afolabi Ojerinde, was able to pay for the petrol using the pay-at-pump function at the Tesco site without having a motor vehicle or an authorised plastic or metal container.

In his written report, Golombeck said: “The deceased was allowed to proceed once payment had been made, and seemingly without any additional checks through CCTV/security cameras. There was no member of staff present at the petrol station to approve or deny the deceased access to the petrol pump.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that Golombeck has issued a ‘prevention of future deaths’ report to Tesco ahead of a full inquest into Ojerinde’s death being held. The report was also sent to Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

An inquest into Ojerinde’s death first opened last year. It heard that the victim suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital where he died on September 5. Apparently Ojerinde was ‘known’ to mental health services in Manchester.

Golombeck said action should be taken to prevent future deaths. Tesco has to respond within 56 days of receiving the report.