Detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a filling station in Co Fermanagh.

There have now been six such raids in the province this year, with thieves making off with substantial sums of money in four of them.

The cash dispenser at a filling station in Irvinestown was targeted early on Thursday March 9.

Officers were alerted to an alarm activation at the premises on Dromore Road at around 2am.

When they arrived they found the door to the machine area had been forced.

“It’s believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“One is described as tall, slim and wearing a hooded top and gloves. The second was slightly shorter than the first and wearing light coloured clothing.”

The latest incident follows another attempted theft from a filling station in Toome, Co Antrim, on Sunday.

Two days earlier detectives reported a “substantial” amount of money was taken from a cash machine on the forecourt of a filing station near Portadown.

Late last month about £94,000 was stolen in a raid at a filling station at Cabragh, near Dungannon, and in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, masked men broke in via the side door of the structure before making off with an ATM from a filling station on Feeny Road.

The sixth incident was at Articlave, also in Co Londonderry, were thieves damaged an ATM and stole cash from it at a filling station on the Mussenden Road.

Witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area of the lastest raid have been asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 87 09/03/23.