Bushey and Radlett police in Hertfordshire are appealing for witnesses and information following a distraction theft on an Esso forecourt in Bushey Heath.

The incident occurred at around 12.55pm on Thursday, September 26, at the Esso petrol station on High Road.

It is reported than an elderly woman was told by a man to visit the nearby cash machine to stop her getting a parking fine. While she did this, her card was taken.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, in his late 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of small-to-medium build. He was also wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

PC Luke Hinchliffe, from the Bushey and Radlett Neighbourhood Policing Team, says:

“In this case, an elderly woman was told she had a parking fine. To cancel this, she was directed to a cash machine where she was told she had to type in her registration plate and put her card into the machine.

“We are asking for people to be on their guard in car parks or petrol garages and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately via 101.”

Speaking to the public, Hinchcliffe says: “If any of you are unsure about anything you are directed to do while in a car park, please go back into the petrol station or store and ask staff inside.

“Please remember to always keep your purse or wallet with you and never leave it unattended in your vehicle.

“I can be contacted at Luke.Hinchliffe@herts.police.uk with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think the details you have may be.”