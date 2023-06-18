A taxi driver who became ill at the wheel of his car smashed into McBride’s Maxol Service Station Spar store at its Lakeside site on Queen Street in Enniskillen on Friday.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the doors of the 24-hour outlet.

Two ambulances, one rapid response paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance attended the scene. The driver was taken to the South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.

The owner of the shop said it was incredibly lucky that no customers were injured.

A notice went up on the Spar’s Facebook page on Friday morning to say the store had been closed due to a road traffic accident. The shop re-opened on Friday evening with Facebook followers impressed with the speed of the re-opening.