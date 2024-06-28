West Midlands Police have charged a man with multiple offences after two officers were injured when they tried to detain a driver at a petrol station in West Bromwich.

The two officers spotted a car on cloned plates at the Tesco Express on Walsall Road, at around 9.15pm on Sunday, June 23. It was believed to have been involved in an earlier incident where it was driven away from another petrol station without the driver paying for his fuel.

As the officers approached the car at the Tesco Express, it was reversed, hitting one of them. The second officer was hurt as he tried to remove the keys from the car.

Both officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have now been released.

David Follows, aged 35, from Walsall, was arrested at the scene.

He’s now been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, handling stolen goods, making off from a petrol station without payment, obstructing police and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates where he was remanded in custody to appear before the city’s Crown Court on July 23.