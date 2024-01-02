A 26-year-old man was arrested after police officers found him asleep in his car – with the engine running – at a petrol station on the A444 in Nuneaton, in the early hours of Christmas Day.



Officers reported that the man was barely able to communicate or answer simple questions. They seized white powder suspected to be class A drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class A drugs and was later bailed until March while enquiries continue.

The arrest was part of Warwickshire Police’s Christmas drink/drug drive operation. The police force arrested 17 people on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over a six-day period.