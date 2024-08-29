EET Fuels appoints Adrian Curry chief decarbonisation officer

EET Fuels, the trading name of Essar Oil (UK), has appointed Adrian Curry chief decarbonisation officer.

Curry will take up this role next month, with a brief to lead EET Fuels’ energy transition strategy, with the goal of delivering ”the world’s leading low carbon process refinery”.

Curry has a track record of establishing and growing disruptive businesses, large-scale manufacturing, and major capital projects, with experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, says the company.

Recently he was strategic advisor and managing director at Encirc, which specialises in glass container design, manufacturing, bottling and logistics for food and beverage industries, and he has been a board member at British Glass, the confederation for glass manufactuers, and also the Gallo Glass Company, the US glass container plant.

Deepak Maheshwari, chief executive at EET Fuels, says: “Adrian’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to almost fully eliminating our carbon dioxide emissions. His expertise and established regional leadership will help to ensure that we continue to make a positive contribution to the regional and national economy.”